2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD4515/85
Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family
Smart 3D" creates powerful heat circulation from top, side and bottom that heats rice evenly and thoroughly, together with the long lasting Bakuhanseki coating inner pot makes great tasty rice and dishes for every meal.
Smart 3D heating
Bakuhanseki coating
Multifunction
10 menus
1.8L
10 multifunction programs with separate menus for rice and multigrain for a variety of dishes.
Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time for easy operation.
"Smart 3D" creates powerful heat circulation from top, side and bottom that heats rice evenly and thoroughly.
3.6
of 5
65
Reviews
Notsosmart
15/04/2025
Singapore
Verified buyer
Philip Digital Rice Cooker
Digital rice cooker is easy to use and the water level for white, brown & glutinous rice are different. Easy to clean too.
This review was made for Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker
This review was made for Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker
spacejelly
26/07/2024
Singapore
Verified buyer
A beautiful rice cooker
This is a beautiful rice cooker with many features and functions. It looks classy sitting on my kitchen countertop. So pretty my friends and family members want to buy it too! I literally sold the cooker to them!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker
VoonK
12/10/2023
Singapore
Verified buyer
great for keeping rice warm
This rice cooker cooks the rice to a fluffy state and the rice will keep overnight without getting burnt. Although it seems a bit bulky in size but still acceptable. Easy to use and keep clean.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers