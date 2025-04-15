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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4515/90
  • Front Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4515/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4515/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4515/90
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4515/90
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4515/90
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips Daily Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4515/90
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4515/90
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4515/90
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4515/90
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4515/90
  • Front Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4515/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4515/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4515/90
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4515/90
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4515/90
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips Daily Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4515/90
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4515/90
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4515/90
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD4515/90

Discontinued

Daily CollectionFuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

HD4515/90

3.9

| (75) Reviews

Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family

Smart 3D" creates powerful heat circulation from top, side and bottom that heats rice evenly and thoroughly, together with the long lasting Bakuhanseki coating inner pot makes great tasty rice and dishes for every meal.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

With “Smart 3D” and long lasting Bakuhanseki

Great tasty rice and dishes for all the family

  • Smart 3D heating

  • Bakuhanseki coating

  • Multifunction

  • 10 menus

  • 1.8L

10 dedicated cooking menus for the contemporary cook

10 dedicated cooking menus for the contemporary cook

10 multifunction programs with separate menus for rice and multigrain for a variety of dishes.

Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time

Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time

Large digital display provides easy-to-read menus and time for easy operation.

Smart 3D heating

Smart 3D heating

"Smart 3D" creates powerful heat circulation from top, side and bottom that heats rice evenly and thoroughly.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

75

Reviews

15/04/2025

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Philip Digital Rice Cooker

Digital rice cooker is easy to use and the water level for white, brown & glutinous rice are different. Easy to clean too.

This review was made for Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker

This review was made for Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker

26/07/2024

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

A beautiful rice cooker

This is a beautiful rice cooker with many features and functions. It looks classy sitting on my kitchen countertop. So pretty my friends and family members want to buy it too! I literally sold the cooker to them!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker

12/10/2023

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

great for keeping rice warm

This rice cooker cooks the rice to a fluffy state and the rice will keep overnight without getting burnt. Although it seems a bit bulky in size but still acceptable. Easy to use and keep clean.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 