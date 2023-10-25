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  • Simply enjoy your coffee
  • Simply enjoy your coffee
  • Simply enjoy your coffee
  • Simply enjoy your coffee

Discontinued

SENSEO® OriginalCoffee pod machine

HD7810/70

4

| (18) Reviews

Simply enjoy your coffee

Great coffee at a touch of a button! The SENSEO® Original coffee machine is easy to use in combination with specially developed SENSEO® coffee pods.

See all benefits

with the SENSEO® Original coffee pod machine

Simply enjoy your coffee

  • 2 coffees in one go

  • Classic Blue

The only coffee pod maker that brews two cups at a time

The only coffee pod maker that brews two cups at a time

Prepare 1 or 2 cups of your delicious SENSEO® coffee in less than a minute.

30-minute auto shut-off for energy saving and safety

30-minute auto shut-off for energy saving and safety

The SENSEO® coffee maker automatically shuts off after 30 minutes after making coffee, for energy cost saving and appliance safety.

Coffee at the touch of a button

Coffee at the touch of a button

With this coffee pod machine you can easily prepare one or two cups of coffee with the simple one button operation.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

18

Reviews

25/10/2023

US

US

I Love My Senseo Original!

We absolutely love our Senseo Coffee pod machine! We have owned the Senseo for almost 20 years. We bought them for our office...our Motor Home and friends! It's easy, clean and fast. The coffee is amazing!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Original XL HD7810/65 Coffee pod machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Original XL HD7810/65 Coffee pod machine

25/05/2019

US

US

Great Coffee Machine

I have been using a Senseo machine for the past 12+ years and have yet to find another brand of pod machine that provides such an excellent cup of coffee Highly recommend Senseo pods or pads for best results.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Original XL HD7810/65 Coffee pod machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Original XL HD7810/65 Coffee pod machine

01/04/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Senseo number 6

This is the sixth Senseo machine I have bought. They seem to have obsolescence built in and stop working after 2-3 years. The quadrantes being the worst of all. As a new machine it works exceptionally well. The 2 large cup reservoir is a bit of a drawback. The strength control is a bonus. Once this one dies on me I am done with Senseo

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SENSEO® Original Coffee pod machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SENSEO® Original Coffee pod machine

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