2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD7810/70
Simply enjoy your coffee
Great coffee at a touch of a button! The SENSEO® Original coffee machine is easy to use in combination with specially developed SENSEO® coffee pods.
2 coffees in one go
Classic Blue
Prepare 1 or 2 cups of your delicious SENSEO® coffee in less than a minute.
The SENSEO® coffee maker automatically shuts off after 30 minutes after making coffee, for energy cost saving and appliance safety.
With this coffee pod machine you can easily prepare one or two cups of coffee with the simple one button operation.
4.0
of 5
18
Reviews
MsJayBird
25/10/2023
US
I Love My Senseo Original!
We absolutely love our Senseo Coffee pod machine! We have owned the Senseo for almost 20 years. We bought them for our office...our Motor Home and friends! It's easy, clean and fast. The coffee is amazing!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Original XL HD7810/65 Coffee pod machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Original XL HD7810/65 Coffee pod machine
Colin30
25/05/2019
US
Great Coffee Machine
I have been using a Senseo machine for the past 12+ years and have yet to find another brand of pod machine that provides such an excellent cup of coffee Highly recommend Senseo pods or pads for best results.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Original XL HD7810/65 Coffee pod machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Original XL HD7810/65 Coffee pod machine
Duchy27
01/04/2019
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Senseo number 6
This is the sixth Senseo machine I have bought. They seem to have obsolescence built in and stop working after 2-3 years. The quadrantes being the worst of all. As a new machine it works exceptionally well. The 2 large cup reservoir is a bit of a drawback. The strength control is a bonus. Once this one dies on me I am done with Senseo
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SENSEO® Original Coffee pod machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SENSEO® Original Coffee pod machine