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2 year warranty
Coffee
All series
SENSEO® Original Coffee pod machine
Discontinued
Support
HD7810/70
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User Manual Philips
Great coffee at a touch of a button! The SENSEO® Original coffee machine is easy to use in combination with specially developed SENSEO® coffee pods. - English
All (7)
How often should I descale my SENSEO®?
Are the SENSEO® Coffee Machine materials safe for use?
Where can I find parts and accessories for my SENSEO®?
Which parts of my SENSEO® are dishwasher safe?
Which descaling agent should I use for my SENSEO®?
My SENSEO® calc light is not turning off after descaling
My SENSEO® is making less coffee than before
My SENSEO® coffee machine makes more noise than usual
My SENSEO® Coffee Machine is leaking
I cannot open the lid of my SENSEO® coffee machine
Contacting Philips
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