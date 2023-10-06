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Airfryer 3000 Series LSingle Pot

HD9100/20

4.8

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*

Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to RapidAir Technology. Download the NutriU app to discover hundreds of tasty recipes every day.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Thanks to RapidAir technology

Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*

  • RapidAir Technology

  • 3.7L

  • White

Healthy frying with RapidAir technology

Healthy frying with RapidAir technology

RapidAir Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.

Fry with up to 90% less fat*

Fry with up to 90% less fat*

The Philips Airfryer 3000 Series uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.*

Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living

Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living

Discover hundreds of mouthwatering, tasty, quick, and healthy recipes for your Airfryer. HomeID recipes are curated by nutrition experts, making it easy to make the right choices every day.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

06/10/2023

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

With air fryer, the kitchen will not get oily.

For small family and where frying is minimum, this size is sufficient.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airfryer 3000 Series L HD9100/20 Single Pot

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airfryer 3000 Series L HD9100/20 Single Pot

25/09/2023

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Compact, Cheap and Excellent Airfryer

Bought this Airfryer 3000 Series L HD9100/20 Compact Airfryer during promo and the price was cheap. Excellent cooker with high performance.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airfryer 3000 Series L HD9100/20 Single Pot

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airfryer 3000 Series L HD9100/20 Single Pot

30/04/2023

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Airfryer 3000

Nice color, good cooking time. User friendly instruction. Worth buying.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airfryer 3000 Series L HD9100/20 Single Pot

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Airfryer 3000 Series L HD9100/20 Single Pot

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 

  1. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer

  2. Compared to fat content of Chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying

  3. Available only in countries with a NutriU community