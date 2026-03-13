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Airfryer 3000 Series L Single Pot
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HD9100/20
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User Manual Airfryer HD9100 - English
Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to RapidAir Technology. Download the NutriU app to discover hundreds of tasty recipes every day. - English
All (4)
There is a plastic smell coming from my Philips Airfryer
Do I need to preheat my Philips Airfryer?
Can I use baking paper/tin foil in my Philips Airfryer?
How to clean my Philips Airfryer
My Philips Airfryer is not showing on the HomeID App device list
The coating of my Philips Airfryer’s pan or basket peels off
My Philips Airfryer does not work or switch on
White smoke comes out of my Philips Airfryer
Contacting Philips
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