2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1372/90
More power for professional results
Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don’t have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen – quickly and easily.
700 W
Metal bar, double action knife
Chopper & 2 accessories
5 speeds +turbo
Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.
With the XL chopper accessory (1000ml) for a Philips hand blender you can chop large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions in seconds.
2.2
of 5
11
Reviews
돌덩어리
06/07/2015
한국
정말 잘 갈려요~
편하게 과일을 갈아 마실수 있구요. 쉽게 생크림도 만들수 있구요. 팥빙수도 만들어 먹었네요~ 평소에 불편했던게 쉽게 잘되네요. 그리고 날이 날카로워서 잘못하면 손이 베여요. 전 상자에서 꺼내다가 살짝 베였는데 바로 피나오더군요~ 아 그리고 좀 물이 없어서 뻑뻑한거는 왠만해선 힘들거 같던군요 회전하는 부분쪽 안쪽 기어가 부셔졌는지 전 지금 하나 헛돌고 있어서 센터 방문 해야 하네요...ㅠㅠ
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials 컬렉션 HR1372/90 핸드블랜더
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials 컬렉션 HR1372/90 핸드블랜더
뽀뽀수빈엄마
04/11/2013
한국
분쇄기능좋음 ㅎ^^뛰어난 분쇄..
과일류는.말할것도 없구요 야채 채소등 잘갈리네요^^ 소음도 그리.심한편도 아니구요 ㅎㅎ 필립스 전좋습니다. 번창하세요^^
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials 컬렉션 HR1372/90 핸드블랜더
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials 컬렉션 HR1372/90 핸드블랜더
필립스91
16/03/2017
한국
Verified buyer
핸드블렌더
구성품도 좋고 성능도 좋은데 검은색 본체 부분이 고장났네요. 물로 세척하면 안된다고 했는데 그래서 그런지 고장이 난거같네요. 쓰고 나면 더러워져서 씻어야하는데 그부분이 좀 아쉽네요
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials 컬렉션 HR1372/90 핸드블랜더
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Pure Essentials 컬렉션 HR1372/90 핸드블랜더