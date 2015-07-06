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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender HR1372/90
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Discontinued

Pure Essentials CollectionHand blender

HR1372/90

2.2

| (11) Reviews

More power for professional results

Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don’t have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen – quickly and easily.

See all benefits

Powerful 700 Watt motor and double action blade

More power for professional results

  • 700 W

  • Metal bar, double action knife

  • Chopper & 2 accessories

  •  5 speeds +turbo

Double action blade

Double action blade

Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

Multiple speeds and turbo button

Multiple speeds and turbo button

XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

With the XL chopper accessory (1000ml) for a Philips hand blender you can chop large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions in seconds.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.2

of 5

11

Reviews

2

06/07/2015

한국

한국

정말 잘 갈려요~

편하게 과일을 갈아 마실수 있구요. 쉽게 생크림도 만들수 있구요. 팥빙수도 만들어 먹었네요~ 평소에 불편했던게 쉽게 잘되네요. 그리고 날이 날카로워서 잘못하면 손이 베여요. 전 상자에서 꺼내다가 살짝 베였는데 바로 피나오더군요~ 아 그리고 좀 물이 없어서 뻑뻑한거는 왠만해선 힘들거 같던군요 회전하는 부분쪽 안쪽 기어가 부셔졌는지 전 지금 하나 헛돌고 있어서 센터 방문 해야 하네요...ㅠㅠ

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials 컬렉션 HR1372/90 핸드블랜더

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials 컬렉션 HR1372/90 핸드블랜더

04/11/2013

한국

한국

분쇄기능좋음 ㅎ^^뛰어난 분쇄..

과일류는.말할것도 없구요 야채 채소등 잘갈리네요^^ 소음도 그리.심한편도 아니구요 ㅎㅎ 필립스 전좋습니다. 번창하세요^^

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials 컬렉션 HR1372/90 핸드블랜더

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials 컬렉션 HR1372/90 핸드블랜더

16/03/2017

한국

한국

Verified buyer

핸드블렌더

구성품도 좋고 성능도 좋은데 검은색 본체 부분이 고장났네요. 물로 세척하면 안된다고 했는데 그래서 그런지 고장이 난거같네요. 쓰고 나면 더러워져서 씻어야하는데 그부분이 좀 아쉽네요

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials 컬렉션 HR1372/90 핸드블랜더

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials 컬렉션 HR1372/90 핸드블랜더

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