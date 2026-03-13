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2 year warranty

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Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender

Discontinued

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Pure Essentials CollectionHand blender

HR1372/90

Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Pure Essentials Collection Hand blender

  • PDF file, 3.5 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don’t have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen – quickly and easily. - English

  • PDF file
  • 19 October 2026

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