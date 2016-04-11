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  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes

Discontinued

Daily CollectionMixer

HR1552/40

Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes

This Philips mixer helps you to create delicious and fluffy cakes for your family. Its conic shaped beater enables maximum incorporation of air, allowing shorter whipping/mixing time and smoother cake batter

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Up to 15% faster* with unique conic shaped beaters

Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes

  • 170W

  • Conic Shaped beaters

  • Grass green

Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter

5 speed settings for better control

5 speed settings for better control

The wide range of speed gives you the best control in mixing.

Turbo function

Turbo function

Turbo function

Technical Specifications

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