2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1552/40
Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
This Philips mixer helps you to create delicious and fluffy cakes for your family. Its conic shaped beater enables maximum incorporation of air, allowing shorter whipping/mixing time and smoother cake batter
170W
Conic Shaped beaters
Grass green
The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter
The wide range of speed gives you the best control in mixing.
Turbo function
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