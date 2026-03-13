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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Mixer
Discontinued
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HR1552/40
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Consumer Care Book Philips Daily Collection Mixer
Eco passport Philips Daily Collection Mixer
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How do I get the Warranty Card of my product?
Can I prepare cake mixture with my Philips Mixer accessory?
How to clean my Philips mixer
I cannot remove the beaters/dough hooks from my Philips Mixer
I cannot insert the beaters/dough hooks in my Philips Mixer
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