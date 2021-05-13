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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Daily Collection Mixer
Discontinued
Support
HR1552/50
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Register within 90 days after purchase and get an extended warranty (conditions may apply).
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All (3)
How do I get the Warranty Card of my product?
Can I prepare cake mixture with my Philips Mixer accessory?
How to clean my Philips mixer
I cannot remove the beaters/dough hooks from my Philips Mixer
I cannot insert the beaters/dough hooks in my Philips Mixer
Contacting Philips
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