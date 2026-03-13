2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HR2115/00
Discontinued
User Manual Philips Blender
The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 350W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited - English
What is the small lid of my Philips blender jar for?
How do I get the Warranty Card of my product?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
Are the Philips blender parts dishwasher safe?
How to clean the jar of my Philips blender
How to store the cord of my Philips blender
How to use the filter of my Philips blender
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?