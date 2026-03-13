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Blender

Discontinued

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Blender

HR2115/00

Blender

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Blender

  • PDF file, 2.7 MB
  • 13 March 2026

The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 350W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited - English

  • PDF file
  • 19 October 2026

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