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Blender

Discontinued

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Blender

HR2115/40

Blender

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 350W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited - English

  • PDF file
  • 19 October 2026

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