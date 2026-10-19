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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Blender
Discontinued
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HR2115/60
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The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 350W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited - English
All (3)
What is the small lid of my Philips blender jar for?
How do I get the Warranty Card of my product?
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
Foam is coming out of my Philips blender
My Philips blender is not working
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