2 year warranty
Discontinued
More than a blender
The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 400W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited
400 W
2 L glass jar
Multi mill
Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.
With 2 years world-wide warrantee.
Strong 400 W motor for blending and mixing easily.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Inna awesome
29/06/2020
Indonesia
durable, multi function, and low wattage
i've been using this product for 4 years. and this is in good performance. It so steril because this product using glass. and there's 5 option. make me feel free
Pros
higenic, multi purpose, multi function, durable, low wattage
Cons
it's lit bit heavy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2116/03 Blender
Date of Use 2018-06-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HR2116/03 Blender
Date of Use 2018-06-29