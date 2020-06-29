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2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        Blender

        HR2116/03

        5

        | (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

        More than a blender

        The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 400W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited

        See all benefits

        Blend super smoothie,tasty soups and healthy juice

        More than a blender

        • 400 W

        • 2 L glass jar

        • Multi mill

        Multiple speeds

        Multiple speeds

        Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

        2 year guarantee

        2 year guarantee

        With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

        Strong 400 W motor

        Strong 400 W motor

        Strong 400 W motor for blending and mixing easily.

        Technical Specifications

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        Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

        Reviews

        These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
        Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

        5.0

        of 5

        1

        Review

        100%

        recommend this product

        4
        3
        2
        1

        29/06/2020

        Indonesia

        Indonesia

        durable, multi function, and low wattage

        i've been using this product for 4 years. and this is in good performance. It so steril because this product using glass. and there's 5 option. make me feel free

        Pros

        higenic, multi purpose, multi function, durable, low wattage

        Cons

        it's lit bit heavy

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for HR2116/03 Blender

        Date of Use 2018-06-29

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for HR2116/03 Blender

        Date of Use 2018-06-29

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