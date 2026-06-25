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2 year warranty

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Blender

Discontinued

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Blender

HR2116/03

Blender

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 400W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited - English

  • PDF file
  • 25 June 2026

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