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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Blender
Discontinued
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HR2116/03
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The Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices. Blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 400W, multiple speed settings and a fruit filter the possibilities are unlimited - English
All (4)
How do I get the Warranty Card of my product?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
How to clean the jar of my Philips blender
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
Fruit juice from my Philips blender contains a lot of pulp
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
Contacting Philips
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