2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCM207/12
Obsessed with sound
Good sound is yours to have with the Philips classic micro music system. Playback your favorite MP3/WMA music using the USB Direct or MP3 link. Elegantly designed with wood-finished speakers for a classic look that won't go out of style.
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Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
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