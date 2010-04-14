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2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
Classic micro sound system
Discontinued
Support
MCM207/12
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Firmware upgrade readme file - English
Software upgrade - English
Localized commercial leaflet
User manual
All (2)
Does the alarm of my Philips system work in ECO mode?
How to place the speakers of my Philips system?
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