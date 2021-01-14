2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHB3075WT/00
Feel it. BASS+
Philips BASS+ headphones pack huge, punchy bass into a sleek, compact package. Good looking, great sounding and superb value. Bluetooth wireless headphones for those who need more bass in their beats without any extra bulk.
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
Flat folding
With a closed acoustic design, BASS+ headphones block out ambient noise to create improved sound isolation for a better listening experience.
BASS+ headphones feature 32mm speaker drivers that produce big, pumping bass.
Soft, breathable ear cushions provide great comfort over long listening sessions.
4.1
of 5
19
Reviews
Gersy68
14/01/2021
Philippines
Great sound
I am planning to purchase a wireless headphone and I saw this product online. After reading some of the reviews I decided to order. I am so satisfied with this product it actually surpassed my expectations- in terms of sound production, the duration of operating hours, the ease of use. I used while doing my walk and run and it is stable. Thanks Philips
Pros
Great sound, easy to operate, long operation hours, lightweight
Cons
I cannot think of any
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3075RD Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Date of Use 2020-12-14
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3075RD Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Date of Use 2020-12-14
Jlopez
17/07/2019
Philippines
Good sound output
Bang for the buck. I am overall satified with the product. I hope it will last long.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Bond 006.9
27/04/2020
Canada
Excellent value
This is an awesome set of headphones for use in the warehouse. I get 60m bluetooth reception! Sound is good, lots of bass (BASS+). Headphone is very light and other than the awesome sound you hardly know they are on your head.
Pros
Plays loud; means I can't hear the people around me! :)
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Date of Use 2018-04-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Date of Use 2018-04-27
Actual results may vary