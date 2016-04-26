2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHE8105BL/00
Deep and pure bass – always
The Philips SHE8105 in-ear headphones boasts high quality drivers for truly deep bass and sturdy aluminum housing for sound purity. Oval sound tubes ensure ergonomic comfort, while in-line remote lets you switch easily from music to calls.
8.6mm drivers/semi-closed back
In-ear
The headphone’s housing is crafted from sturdy aluminum, which prevents vibration for the purest sound performance. In addition, it protects the earphones from the wear and tear of everyday use.
The smart anti-tangle slider helps you easily keep the two earpiece cables neatly together, simply by gliding it up. No more hassles with tangles or knots!
This soft yet durable and flexible connector between the earphone and cable helps protect against potential damage from repeated bending.
4.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
brad308
26/04/2016
Australia
GREAT, except
I bought this product about a month ago, and have been using it since. I cannot fault anything about the clarity and quality of the sound they produce, awesome bass. they are also really comfortable to use, they do not specify noise cancelling but they do a pretty good job of it anyway. (more than any other I've used) The cord is quite strong and the mic on the left earbud is good. EXCEPT! I've use many earbuds with a mic included in the cord, and this one you press it once to pause/play, twice to skip a song, holding enables siri/cortana BUT all the other ones I've used have a way to increase or decrease the volume. It can be annoying sometimes but the quality of the sound really makes up for it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE8105BK In ear headphones with mic
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHE8105BK In ear headphones with mic