2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAKH402PK/00
Shine like a star
Get them ready to rock with the funky on-ear headphones that light up. These tough, wireless headphones are volume-limited to 85 dB. An LED panel in the ear cup lets kids brighten their style with colorful lights.
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Soft ear cushions
From trips away to a week's worth of screen time-kids will love these wireless on-ear headphones. They get 20 hours play time from a single charge: enough to entertain for a few days or more.
Specially designed to protect young ears, these headphones boast 32 mm acoustic drivers that have been limited to 85 dB. You can relax, knowing your kids are enjoying their tunes, videos, and games safely.
Soft ear-cup cushions and a soft headband cushion keep the kids comfortable-whether they're listening to music or watching their favorite YouTubers.
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