My Philips Espresso Machine discards coffee powder without brewing coffee

2 year warranty
Your Philips Espresso Machine will throw away the coffee powder when coffee brewing is cancelled. Please read below to find more information and solutions.
The information on this page applies to the following models: EP4446/70, HD8751/11, HD8930/01. Click here to show more product numbers ›
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