My Philips Epilator is not working

The electric socket is not working
Make sure that the electric socket that you use to charge or run your epilator is working properly. Try charging or running the epilator in a different electric socket to see if this works.
Power cable not connected properly
For corded models, make sure the power cable is securely inserted into the epilator.
Use the correct adapter
Make sure you use an adapter with the right specifications (5 V, more than or equal to 1.5 A, IPX4). If you do not have an adapter with the right specifications, you can buy one from the Philips web shop.