DTS Play-Fi menyediakan streaming audio berkualitas tinggi yang tersinkronisasi sempurna antara speaker, TV. dan soundbar yang kompatibel. Putar suara yang sama di setiap ruangan atau buat zona. Membuat sistem suara surround jadi praktis.
Apa yang ingin Anda dengarkan berikutnya?
Menyetel suara di rumah jadi praktis
Streaming musik ke setiap ruangan. Dengarkan suara TV dari speaker di dapur sembari memasak. Buat konfigurasi suara surround Anda. Konektivitas DTS Play-Fi dan aplikasi Philips Sound memungkinkan hal ini dilakukan melalui jaringan Wi-Fi di rumah Anda.
Buka kemasan. Hubungkan. Nikmati.
Tautkan TV Philips Anda ke speaker. Tautkan speaker dengan satu sama lain. Dengarkan juga TV melalui headphone yang tersambung dengan kabel ke perangkat seluler Anda.
