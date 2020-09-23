Cari istilah

ID
EN
1
Performance Series & Play-Fi Sound

Philips TV & Sound dengan Play-Fi 

Dari multiruangan sampai suara surround 

Temukah DTS® Play-Fi®
Apa itu Play-Fi

Apa itu DTS Play-Fi? 


DTS Play-Fi menyediakan streaming audio berkualitas tinggi yang tersinkronisasi sempurna antara speaker, TV. dan soundbar yang kompatibel. Putar suara yang sama di setiap ruangan atau buat zona. Membuat sistem suara surround jadi praktis.

Apa yang ingin Anda dengarkan berikutnya? 

Sistem rumah nirkabel Philips TV & Sound
Play-Fi

Menyetel suara di rumah jadi praktis 


Streaming musik ke setiap ruangan. Dengarkan suara TV dari speaker di dapur sembari memasak. Buat konfigurasi suara surround Anda. Konektivitas DTS Play-Fi dan aplikasi Philips Sound memungkinkan hal ini dilakukan melalui jaringan Wi-Fi di rumah Anda.

Download Play-Fi for Android
Download Play-Fi for iOS

Buka kemasan. Hubungkan. Nikmati.

 

Tautkan TV Philips Anda ke speaker. Tautkan speaker dengan satu sama lain. Dengarkan juga TV melalui headphone yang tersambung dengan kabel ke perangkat seluler Anda. 

 

Suara TV ke soundbar, speaker

Streaming suara TV Anda 

Streaming musik di TV

Streaming musik Anda 

Suara TV ke headphone

Streaming suara TV ke headphone 

Buat konfigurasi suara di rumah yang sempurna 

Soundbar Dolby Atmos Philips

Soundbars
Untuk setiap momen mendebarkan

Perkaya suara TV Anda
Speaker Nirkabel Philips

Audio Portabel
Musik dan radio di perjalanan

Kunjungi berbagai tempat

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Philips TV

Beranda TV
TV Ambilight
TV Ultra HD 4K
Smart TV/ Android TV
Lihat semua TV

Audio Philips  

Headphone
Soundbar
Speaker nirkabel
Audio rumah
Aplikasi Headphone

Dukungan  

Dukungan TV
Dukungan Audio
Daftarkan produk Anda
Pembaruan perangkat lunak dan driver
Panduan pemecahan masalah & Pertanyaan Umum TV
Hubungi kami

Terhubung dengan kami

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.