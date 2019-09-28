2 year warranty
Dihentikan
AE2330/00
Temukan Pertanyaan Umum, panduan pengguna, informasi keselamatan, dan tip
3.0
dari 5
2
Ulasan
KiwiGran
28/09/2019
New Zealand
A great little radio
I have had one of these radios in my shower for many years, so long I can't actually remember when I bought my first one. I work as a cleaner and bought a second one to carry around with me while I work. I use rechargeable batteries and they need to be recharged about once a month, because I use it for long periods of time. My only gripe is that there's a long aerial wire on the bottom and it's forever getting stuck in things and this time I ripped it right out and the sound isn't quite so good. I'm looking to buy another one which is why I'm sitting on this page now but it looks as though it's no longer available ;-(
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AE2330 Bathroom radio
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AE2330 Bathroom radio
Scrump
11/12/2015
Australia
Pembeli terverifikasi
Poor design for 2015
The product was good the sound was good, the design was awful. The whole point of these is to time our showers. In 2015 the lowest count down time you could do on this was fifteen minutes, who in 2015 in Australia can afford to take that long a shower. The box implies you can set the count down timer, you can't it's preset by them to 15 min incrimints very misleading. I mean there is four ways to tune a station and no way to change the count down timer lower than 15 mins. Phillips please go back to the drawing board on this, give us the option for lower times like 2 or 3 minute count down. This item would sell through the roof.
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AE2330 Bathroom radio
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk AE2330 Bathroom radio