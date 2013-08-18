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  • Lebih bergizi dalam setiap piring
  • Lebih bergizi dalam setiap piring
  • Lebih bergizi dalam setiap piring
  • Lebih bergizi dalam setiap piring
  • Lebih bergizi dalam setiap piring
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Dihentikan

Rice cooker

HD4755

4
| (1) Ulasan | 100% Merekomendasikan produk ini
Lebih bergizi dalam setiap piring
Nutrisi adalah unsur terpenting agar tetap sehat. Penanak nasi Philips HD4755/00 dilengkapi dengan program memasak cerdas dan otomatis untuk mengendalikan suhu yang tepat agar kesegaran dan gizi dipertahankan lebih baik dan tidak hilang.
Lihat semua manfaat

Kecerdasan Buatan dan proses masak yang cerdas

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  • Kecerdasan Buatan

  • 8 menu

  • 10 cangkir

Kontrol Kecerdasan Buatan untuk makanan yang segar dan bergizi

Mekanisme pemanas terkomputerisasi dan kontrol suhu untuk hasil masak optimal dengan bermacam program

6 menu menanak nasi

6 menu menanak nasi

Menu nasi terdiri dari nasi putih, nasi putih cepat, nasi putih porsi kecil, nasi ketan, nasi campur, nasi dengan sup.

5 menu masakan untuk variasi yang lebih sehat

Memiliki variasi menu masakan termasuk bubur, sup, kukus, rebusan, kue

Spesifikasi Teknis

Dapatkan dukungan untuk produk ini

Temukan Pertanyaan Umum, panduan pengguna, informasi keselamatan, dan tip

Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
Ulasan pelanggan dalam bentuk penilaian produk dan bintang bermanfaat bagi semua pelanggan. Ulasan ini membantu Anda mempelajari lebih lanjut tentang produk dan membuat keputusan pembelian. Setiap pelanggan yang telah membeli produk secara online atau di toko dapat mengirimkan ulasan

4.0

dari 5

1

Ulasan

100%

Merekomendasikan produk ini

5
3
2
1

18/08/2013

Malaysia

Malaysia

Just nice

Used the cooker for almost a year, cooking rice mainly so didn't really use much of the other functions. Served me well, easy to use and easy to clean. One thing bad about it is I can't change the battery to power the display myself. Wish Philip improve the design on this part. Of course I don't mean having a manual that tells you how to fix and replace parts if it becomes faulty.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HD4755/00 Rice cooker

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HD4755/00 Rice cooker

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