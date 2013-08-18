2 year warranty
Dihentikan
Kecerdasan Buatan
8 menu
10 cangkir
Mekanisme pemanas terkomputerisasi dan kontrol suhu untuk hasil masak optimal dengan bermacam program
Menu nasi terdiri dari nasi putih, nasi putih cepat, nasi putih porsi kecil, nasi ketan, nasi campur, nasi dengan sup.
Memiliki variasi menu masakan termasuk bubur, sup, kukus, rebusan, kue
4.0
dari 5
1
Ulasan
100%
Merekomendasikan produk ini
pw3666
18/08/2013
Malaysia
Just nice
Used the cooker for almost a year, cooking rice mainly so didn't really use much of the other functions. Served me well, easy to use and easy to clean. One thing bad about it is I can't change the battery to power the display myself. Wish Philip improve the design on this part. Of course I don't mean having a manual that tells you how to fix and replace parts if it becomes faulty.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HD4755/00 Rice cooker
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk HD4755/00 Rice cooker