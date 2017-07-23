2 year warranty
Discontinued
Keep your tunes close
Go anywhere compactness meets great sound and a range of colors. Combined with built-in Bluetooth wireless streaming, the BT100 is ideal for the globetrotting fashionista in everyone.
Bluetooth®
Built-in microphone for calls
Rechargeable battery
2W
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.
Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps it high quality, even when the battery is low. It accepts a range of input signals, from 300mV to 1000mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This built-in function monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amplifier's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A portable speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, yet anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery, keeping music distortion free.
With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.
4.1
of 5
24
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
YCK22
23/07/2017
Malaysia
Cool looking and practical speaker
Excellent product. Easy to use and save space. Simple design and yet eye catching.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100A wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100A wireless portable speaker
ShawnnaNauer
05/04/2019
US
My new best friend!
I love this lil pink friend of mine! Lol. I must say for it being little it definitely puts out BIG SOUND!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100P wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100P wireless portable speaker
CKFitz
29/03/2018
US
Verified buyer
Great product
As a musician/singer, it makes is easy to record my music sessions and practice at home. I am enjoying my little speaker!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker