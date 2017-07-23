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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
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  • Product detail photograph
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  • Packaging photograph
  • Front product photograph
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  • Product detail photograph
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  • Product detail photograph
  • Product in use photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

wireless portable speaker

BT100B/00

4.1

| (24) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

Available in

Aqua
Aqua
Black
Black
Orange
Orange
White
White

Keep your tunes close

Go anywhere compactness meets great sound and a range of colors. Combined with built-in Bluetooth wireless streaming, the BT100 is ideal for the globetrotting fashionista in everyone.

See all benefits

Keep your tunes close

  • Bluetooth®

  • Built-in microphone for calls

  • Rechargeable battery

  • 2W

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion free music

Anti-clipping function for loud, distortion free music

Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps it high quality, even when the battery is low. It accepts a range of input signals, from 300mV to 1000mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This built-in function monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amplifier's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A portable speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, yet anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery, keeping music distortion free.

Built-in microphone for hands-free phone calls

With its built-in microphone, this speaker also works as a speaker phone. When a call comes in, the music is put on pause and you can talk via the speaker. Call for a business meeting. Or, call your friend from a party. Either way, it works great.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

24

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

23/07/2017

Malaysia

Malaysia

Cool looking and practical speaker

Excellent product. Easy to use and save space. Simple design and yet eye catching.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT100A wireless portable speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT100A wireless portable speaker

05/04/2019

US

US

My new best friend!

I love this lil pink friend of mine! Lol. I must say for it being little it definitely puts out BIG SOUND!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT100P wireless portable speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT100P wireless portable speaker

29/03/2018

US

US

Verified buyer

Great product

As a musician/singer, it makes is easy to record my music sessions and practice at home. I am enjoying my little speaker!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker

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