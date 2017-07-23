2 year warranty
Discontinued
Keep your tunes close
Go anywhere compactness meets great sound and a range of colors. Combined with built-in Bluetooth wireless streaming, the BT100 is ideal for the globetrotting fashionista in everyone.
Bluetooth®
Built-in microphone for calls
Rechargeable battery
2W
Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.
4.1
of 5
24
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
YCK22
23/07/2017
Malaysia
Cool looking and practical speaker
Excellent product. Easy to use and save space. Simple design and yet eye catching.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100A wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100A wireless portable speaker
ShawnnaNauer
05/04/2019
US
My new best friend!
I love this lil pink friend of mine! Lol. I must say for it being little it definitely puts out BIG SOUND!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100P wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100P wireless portable speaker
CKFitz
29/03/2018
US
Verified buyer
Great product
As a musician/singer, it makes is easy to record my music sessions and practice at home. I am enjoying my little speaker!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker