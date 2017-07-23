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Discontinued

wireless portable speaker

BT100W/00

4.1

| (24) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

Keep your tunes close

Go anywhere compactness meets great sound and a range of colors. Combined with built-in Bluetooth wireless streaming, the BT100 is ideal for the globetrotting fashionista in everyone.

See all benefits

Keep your tunes close

  • Bluetooth®

  • Built-in microphone for calls

  • Rechargeable battery

  • 2W

Advanced audio performance with a compact design

Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

Built-in rechargeable battery for music playback anywhere

Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

24

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

23/07/2017

Malaysia

Malaysia

Cool looking and practical speaker

Excellent product. Easy to use and save space. Simple design and yet eye catching.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT100A wireless portable speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT100A wireless portable speaker

05/04/2019

US

US

My new best friend!

I love this lil pink friend of mine! Lol. I must say for it being little it definitely puts out BIG SOUND!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT100P wireless portable speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT100P wireless portable speaker

29/03/2018

US

US

Verified buyer

Great product

As a musician/singer, it makes is easy to record my music sessions and practice at home. I am enjoying my little speaker!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker

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