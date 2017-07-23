2 year warranty
Discontinued
Keep your tunes close
Go anywhere compactness meets great sound and a range of colors. Combined with built-in Bluetooth wireless streaming, the BT100 is ideal for the globetrotting fashionista in everyone.
Bluetooth®
Built-in microphone for calls
Rechargeable battery
2W
Anti-Clipping lets you play music louder and keeps it high quality, even when the battery is low. It accepts a range of input signals, from 300mV to 1000mV and keeps your speakers safe from damage by distortion. This built-in function monitors the musical signal as it goes through the amplifier and keeps peaks within the amplifier's range, preventing the audio distortion caused by clipping without affecting loudness. A portable speaker's ability to reproduce musical peaks decreases along with battery power, yet anti-clipping reduces peaks caused by low battery, keeping music distortion free.
Play music out loud - anytime, anywhere. The built-in rechargeable battery lets you enjoy your personal music without the fuss of entangled power cords and the inconvenient search for an electrical outlet. Enjoy great music with the freedom of portability now.
4.1
of 5
24
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
YCK22
23/07/2017
Malaysia
Cool looking and practical speaker
Excellent product. Easy to use and save space. Simple design and yet eye catching.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100A wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100A wireless portable speaker
ShawnnaNauer
05/04/2019
US
My new best friend!
I love this lil pink friend of mine! Lol. I must say for it being little it definitely puts out BIG SOUND!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100P wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100P wireless portable speaker
CKFitz
29/03/2018
US
Verified buyer
Great product
As a musician/singer, it makes is easy to record my music sessions and practice at home. I am enjoying my little speaker!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for BT100B wireless portable speaker