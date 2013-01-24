Home
Philips Sonicare HydroClean

Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

HX6001
Sonicare
Sonicare
  • In-between Clean In-between Clean In-between Clean
    -{discount-value}

    In-between Clean

    The unique brush head design helps dislodge plaque and food particles in-between teeth. See all benefits

    • 1-pack
    Snap-on brush head

    Snap-on brush head

    Easy brush head placement and handle cleaning

    Brush head design maximizes sonic motion

    Brush head design maximizes sonic motion

    Thoughtful design and precision engineering ensure that when this Philips Sonicare replacement brushes are combined with the sonic motion and flexible brushing modes, you get a thorough clean.

    Hydroguides help dislodge plaque and food particles

    HydroGuides works with our patented sonic technology to direct toothpaste and water between teeth to help you clean those tight spaces. While it doesn't replace flossing, it can help give you a better clean between teeth.

    Reminder bristles ensure you are getting an effective clean

    Reminder bristles let's you know when to replace the brush head. After three months of normal use bristles exhibit fatigue, and brush heads are less effective. Replace your brush heads every 3 months.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Operating time
      For optimal results, a new brush head is recommended every three months.

    • Items Included

      Hygienic travel cap
      1  pcs

