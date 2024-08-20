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2 year warranty

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3000 SeriesOpen-ear wireless headphones

TAA3719DB/70

Available in

Black
Black
Dark blue
Dark blue
White
White

Free your ears. Hear it all.

These open-ear wireless headphones let you hear everything that’s going on around youand<br>your music too.

See all benefits

Free your ears. Hear it all.

  • Open-ear fit

  • Clear call quality

Suara tanpa earphone. Desain open-ear

Dengan ruang khusus dan algoritma, teknologi Directional Acoustic mengarahkan musik ke saluran telinga Anda, meminimalkan kebocoran dan getaran, serta mempertahankan detail dan bass. Semua manfaat desain open-ear dengan kualitas suara dan kenyamanan yang lebih baik.

AI mic for clear call quality

Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.

Balanced sound wherever you are

These headphones feature an Adaptive Equal Loudness Compensation (AELC) algorithm. This adjusts the treble and bass so that whether you're outside with the volume up or inside with the volume down, you'll always hear clear, balanced sound.

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