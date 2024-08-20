2 year warranty
TAA3719WT/70
Free your ears. Hear it all.
These open-ear wireless headphones let you hear everything that’s going on around youand<br>your music too.
Open-ear fit
Clear call quality
Dengan ruang khusus dan algoritma, teknologi Directional Acoustic mengarahkan musik ke saluran telinga Anda, meminimalkan kebocoran dan getaran, serta mempertahankan detail dan bass. Semua manfaat desain open-ear dengan kualitas suara dan kenyamanan yang lebih baik.
Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.
These headphones feature an Adaptive Equal Loudness Compensation (AELC) algorithm. This adjusts the treble and bass so that whether you're outside with the volume up or inside with the volume down, you'll always hear clear, balanced sound.
Reviews