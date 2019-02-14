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Dihentikan

Headphone Stereo

SHP1900/97

4.7

| (7) Ulasan | 100% Merekomendasikan produk ini

Ringan dan nyaman

Headphone ukuran penuh dengan desain ringan untuk mendengarkan dengan nyaman

Lihat semua manfaat

Untuk musik, PC, TV

Ringan dan nyaman

  • Over-ear

  • Hitam

Bantalan telinga meningkatkan kenyamanan dan respons bass

Bantalan telinga berbentuk spesial terbuat dari bahan yang mewah memastikan headphone pas untuk segala ukuran, menjamin kenyamanan maksimal. Mencegah kebocoran audio dan meningkatkan performa bass. Bantalan telinga ini dibentuk sedemikian rupa sehingga pas dengan area di sekitar telinga Anda.

Headband ringan meningkatkan kenyamanan dan menambah ketahanan

Bahan ringan yang digunakan untuk headband

Kabel sepanjang 2m yang memungkinkan Anda memasukkan pemutar ke tas

Panjang kabel yang ideal memberikan Anda lebih banyak kebebasan bergerak dan pilihan untuk membawa perangkat audio Anda.

Spesifikasi Teknis

Dapatkan dukungan untuk produk ini

Temukan Pertanyaan Umum, panduan pengguna, informasi keselamatan, dan tip

Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
Ulasan pelanggan dalam bentuk penilaian produk dan bintang bermanfaat bagi semua pelanggan. Ulasan ini membantu Anda mempelajari lebih lanjut tentang produk dan membuat keputusan pembelian. Setiap pelanggan yang telah membeli produk secara online atau di toko dapat mengirimkan ulasan

4.7

dari 5

7

Ulasan

100%

Merekomendasikan produk ini

3
2
1

14/02/2019

Indonesia

Indonesia

Great sound!

The Philips SHP 1900 is my first headphones ,I bought it 9years ago when I was 13years old girl and I still adore them ,because My Philips SHP 1900 have Great Deep and Clear and Rich SOUND ! Elton John's music ,Chris Rea 's music and Mordechai Ben David music ,TuneIn Radio sound fantastic with this headphones !

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHP1900 Stereo Headphones

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHP1900 Stereo Headphones

29/12/2014

Singapore

Singapore

Best budget Music Headphone !!

I recommend this headphone as is best for music as I been using for 1year , deep bass enchant better music but problem is you got to open up the Headphone , when you drop it on the ground , and The speaker comes off , and you need to push it back to place , very annoying and I use sticker o do the job ;)

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHP1900 Stereo Headphones

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHP1900 Stereo Headphones

05/10/2019

Australia

Australia

Pembeli terverifikasi

Does the trick

After purchasing and having to return three other headphones from other brands, I knew what I wanted and needed. I needed over-ear and not on-ear headphones so they didn’t hurt when I wore earrings. I also didn’t like the wireless Bluetooth headphones as they had intermittent connection issues. And another had a faulty cord. These headphones are great and I have had no issues thus far.

Keunggulan

Good connection, over the ear. Not expensive.

Kekurangan

Long cable

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHP1900 Stereo Headphones

Tanggal Penggunaan 2019-04-05

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHP1900 Stereo Headphones

Tanggal Penggunaan 2019-04-05

Mulai hidup sehat. Daftar & dapatkan penawaran eksklusif

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.

Saya ingin menerima pemberitahuan promosi—berdasarkan preferensi dan kebiasaan saya—tentang produk, layanan, acara, dan promosi Philips. Saya bisa berhenti berlangganan dengan mudah kapan saja!

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.