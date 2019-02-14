2 year warranty
Dihentikan
Ringan dan nyaman
Headphone ukuran penuh dengan desain ringan untuk mendengarkan dengan nyaman
Over-ear
Hitam
Bantalan telinga berbentuk spesial terbuat dari bahan yang mewah memastikan headphone pas untuk segala ukuran, menjamin kenyamanan maksimal. Mencegah kebocoran audio dan meningkatkan performa bass. Bantalan telinga ini dibentuk sedemikian rupa sehingga pas dengan area di sekitar telinga Anda.
Bahan ringan yang digunakan untuk headband
Panjang kabel yang ideal memberikan Anda lebih banyak kebebasan bergerak dan pilihan untuk membawa perangkat audio Anda.
4.7
dari 5
7
Ulasan
100%
Merekomendasikan produk ini
Veronica
14/02/2019
Indonesia
Great sound!
The Philips SHP 1900 is my first headphones ,I bought it 9years ago when I was 13years old girl and I still adore them ,because My Philips SHP 1900 have Great Deep and Clear and Rich SOUND ! Elton John's music ,Chris Rea 's music and Mordechai Ben David music ,TuneIn Radio sound fantastic with this headphones !
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
VinMusic
29/12/2014
Singapore
Best budget Music Headphone !!
I recommend this headphone as is best for music as I been using for 1year , deep bass enchant better music but problem is you got to open up the Headphone , when you drop it on the ground , and The speaker comes off , and you need to push it back to place , very annoying and I use sticker o do the job ;)
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
Kooshi
05/10/2019
Australia
Pembeli terverifikasi
Does the trick
After purchasing and having to return three other headphones from other brands, I knew what I wanted and needed. I needed over-ear and not on-ear headphones so they didn’t hurt when I wore earrings. I also didn’t like the wireless Bluetooth headphones as they had intermittent connection issues. And another had a faulty cord. These headphones are great and I have had no issues thus far.
Keunggulan
Good connection, over the ear. Not expensive.
Kekurangan
Long cable
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
Tanggal Penggunaan 2019-04-05
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHP1900 Stereo Headphones
Tanggal Penggunaan 2019-04-05