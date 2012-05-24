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Dihentikan

Headphone Stereo

SHP2700/97

3

| (2) Ulasan

Output suara yang bertenaga

Headphone ukuran penuh dengan driver speaker andal yang memberikan performa suara yang bertenaga

Lihat semua manfaat

Untuk musik, PC, MP3, CD

Output suara yang bertenaga

  • Over-ear

  • Abu-abu

Kabel 3m ideal untuk penggunaan dengan headset

Panjang kabel yang praktis untuk memudahkan Anda untuk bergerak bebas saat menggunakan headphone.

Dengarkan apa yang sedang terjadi dan dengarkan dengan headphone gaya DJ

Ini adalah earshell yang dapat dibalik untuk mendengarkan dengan satu telinga

Seluruh telinga tertutup untuk mengoptimalkan kualitas suara

Earshell ukuran penuh dari headphone Philips ini tidak hanya menutupi seluruh telinga untuk kualitas suara lebih baik, tetapi juga menyediakan ruang untuk driver performa tinggi yang lebih besar.

Spesifikasi Teknis

Dapatkan dukungan untuk produk ini

Temukan Pertanyaan Umum, panduan pengguna, informasi keselamatan, dan tip

Ulasan

Ulasan ini dikelola oleh Bazaarvoice dan mematuhi Kebijakan Keaslian Bazaarvoice, yang didukung oleh teknologi anti-penipuan dan analisis manusia. Detail selengkapnya dapat ditemukan di
Ulasan pelanggan dalam bentuk penilaian produk dan bintang bermanfaat bagi semua pelanggan. Ulasan ini membantu Anda mempelajari lebih lanjut tentang produk dan membuat keputusan pembelian. Setiap pelanggan yang telah membeli produk secara online atau di toko dapat mengirimkan ulasan

3.0

dari 5

2

Ulasan

5
4
2
1

24/05/2012

Singapore

Singapore

What I like - Affordable price for a headphone of this size. Comfortable shaping of the headband and the shells snug in nicely. Decent sound for gaming and movies. Build quality is pretty decent as well. What can be improved - Cushioning and padding can be thicker as after usage of an hr it starts to feel uncomfortable and my ears starts to sore. The sound is soft and need to pump up the volume through my pc. The cord gets in the way due to the long length and thin cable. Suggest to use a detachable cord similar to the mainstream brand of designer headphones in the current market.

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHP2700 Stereo Headphones

Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHP2700 Stereo Headphones

21/03/2017

ประเทศไทย

ประเทศไทย

สิ้นค้ารุ่นนี้ถือว่ามีคุณสมบัติที่ดีในด้านความทนทาน

ความทนทานและการออกแบบที่เป็นจุดเด่น ทำให้หูฟังชิ้นนี้ค่อนข้างน่าสนใจ ในแง่ของคุณภาพเสียงจะเก็บเสียงได้ดี โทนอุ่น เบสนุ่ม ไม่กระแทก มิติเสียงไม่ใช่จุดเด่น เสียงขับร้องเพราะชัดดี มีความใสไม่บาดหู

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHP2700 หูฟังสเตอริโอ

Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHP2700 หูฟังสเตอริโอ

Mulai hidup sehat. Daftar & dapatkan penawaran eksklusif

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  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.

Saya ingin menerima pemberitahuan promosi—berdasarkan preferensi dan kebiasaan saya—tentang produk, layanan, acara, dan promosi Philips. Saya bisa berhenti berlangganan dengan mudah kapan saja!

  • Penawaran khusus member.
  • Akses lebih awal ke promo.
  • Info produk terbaru & tips hidup sehat.