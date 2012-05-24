2 year warranty
Dihentikan
SHP2700/97
Output suara yang bertenaga
Headphone ukuran penuh dengan driver speaker andal yang memberikan performa suara yang bertenaga
Over-ear
Abu-abu
Panjang kabel yang praktis untuk memudahkan Anda untuk bergerak bebas saat menggunakan headphone.
Ini adalah earshell yang dapat dibalik untuk mendengarkan dengan satu telinga
Earshell ukuran penuh dari headphone Philips ini tidak hanya menutupi seluruh telinga untuk kualitas suara lebih baik, tetapi juga menyediakan ruang untuk driver performa tinggi yang lebih besar.
3.0
dari 5
2
Ulasan
JasonPok
24/05/2012
Singapore
What I like - Affordable price for a headphone of this size. Comfortable shaping of the headband and the shells snug in nicely. Decent sound for gaming and movies. Build quality is pretty decent as well. What can be improved - Cushioning and padding can be thicker as after usage of an hr it starts to feel uncomfortable and my ears starts to sore. The sound is soft and need to pump up the volume through my pc. The cord gets in the way due to the long length and thin cable. Suggest to use a detachable cord similar to the mainstream brand of designer headphones in the current market.
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHP2700 Stereo Headphones
Ya, saya merekomendasikan produk ini
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHP2700 Stereo Headphones
Nameak
21/03/2017
ประเทศไทย
สิ้นค้ารุ่นนี้ถือว่ามีคุณสมบัติที่ดีในด้านความทนทาน
ความทนทานและการออกแบบที่เป็นจุดเด่น ทำให้หูฟังชิ้นนี้ค่อนข้างน่าสนใจ ในแง่ของคุณภาพเสียงจะเก็บเสียงได้ดี โทนอุ่น เบสนุ่ม ไม่กระแทก มิติเสียงไม่ใช่จุดเด่น เสียงขับร้องเพราะชัดดี มีความใสไม่บาดหู
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHP2700 หูฟังสเตอริโอ
Ulasan ini dibuat untuk SHP2700 หูฟังสเตอริโอ