Philips Sonicare ProResults

Standard sonic toothbrush heads

HX6013/05
Sonicare
Sonicare
    Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.

    As one of our flagship toothbrush heads, Philips Sonicare ProResults is perfect for new or legacy Sonicare users who simply desire that authentic Sonicare cleaning experience at an unbelievable value. See all benefits

    Superior performance.* Guaranteed quality.

    Superior performance at a superior value

    • 3-pack
    • Standard size
    • Click-on
    • All-around cleaning
    Optimized Philips Sonicare performance

    Optimized Philips Sonicare performance

    This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features a contoured profile to naturally fit the shape of your teeth and to clean hard-to-reach areas.

    Removes up to 2 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Removes up to 2 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    This brush head removes up to 2 times more plaque than a manual toothbrush

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

    Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

    This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

    Part of a better oral healthcare routine

    Part of a better oral healthcare routine

    Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

    Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

    Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

    At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

    Technical Specifications

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      3 ProResults standard

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Click-on
      Suitable for these models
      • HealthyWhite+
      • 2 Series plaque control
      • 3 Series gum health
      • DiamondClean
      • EasyClean
      • FlexCare
      • FlexCare Platinum
      • FlexCare+
      • for Kids
      • HealthyWhite

    • Design and finishing

      Bristle stiffness feel
      Medium
      Color
      White
      Reminder bristles
      Blue bristle color fade away
      Size
      Standard

    • Health benefits

      Plaque removal
      Removes up to 2x more plaque*

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months
      Tested
      for optimal usage

        • than a manual toothbrush

