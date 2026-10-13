My Philips shaver is making a loud noise

2 year warranty
The information on this page applies to the following models: X5006/00, S5898/17, S3122/51. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
How do I remove the shaving heads of my Philips Shaver?
Are Philips shavers good for shaving every day?
How do Philips shavers help to reduce skin irritation?
What is the difference between Shavers Series 5000, 7000 and i9000, and why should I upgrade?
What warranty, repair and service options are available for Philips shavers?
How often should I clean my Philips shaver, and which cleaning method should I use?
Wet shave, dry shave, foam/gel or shower use: which Philips shaving routine should I choose?
What makes Philips shavers durable and reliable over time?
How do I clean my Philips Shaver?
How do I find my shaver model and compatible replacement parts?
How do Philips electric shavers compare with manual razors, beard trimmers and other grooming tools?
Are Philips shavers waterproof, washable or shower-safe?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
How do I get the best results with my Philips shaver?
Philips rotary vs foil shavers: which is better for my shave?
Why is my skin irritated after using my Philips shaver?
Which Philips electric shaver is best for me?
How precise are Philips shavers around the jawline, under the nose and sideburns?
What can I use to charge my USB-charging Philips products?