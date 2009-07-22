Home
Tooth brushes
HealthyWhite
Sonicare HealthyWhite Sonic electric toothbrush
View product
Philips Sonicare HealthyWhite
Sonic electric toothbrush
HX6711/02
Get exactly the support you need
Frequently Asked Questions
Is my Philips Sonicare AirFloss charger compatible with Sonicare toothbrushes?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and Philips Sonicare handle?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?
What are the differences in modes of my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
Which accessories are available for my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush?
How often can I use my Philips Sonicare toothbrush per charge?
How do I register my Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
Which devices are compatible with my Philips Sonicare App?
How can I use the brushing guidance in the Sonicare App?
In which countries is the Philips Sonicare App available?
How to use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with braces
How to use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush
How to charge my Phillips Sonicare Toothbrush
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush
How to recalibrate Philips Sonicare toothbrush pressure sensor settings
How to connect my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with the Sonicare App
Show more
Show less
Troubleshooting
Noise (1)
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush makes loud noise
Functionality (1)
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
Device (3)
My Philips Sonicare brush head falls off from my toothbrush handle
My Philips Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
My Philips Sonicare Toothbrush is not turning on
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
My Philips Sonicare Toothbrush does not charge
Vibration (1)
My Philips Sonicare Toothbrush vibration is less powerful than before
Apps (1)
I cannot connect my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with the Sonicare App
Back to other questions
Back to other questions
Manuals & Documentation
Please select a language
Latviešu
Português (Brasil)
中文
Ελληνική
Kazakh
Nederlands
Hrvatski
Serbian
Slovenčina
Български
Slovenščina
Magyar
Svenska
Español
简体中文
Eesti
繁體中文
English (US)
Suomeksi
Polski
한국어
Čeština
Dansk
Norsk
Română
Русский
Português
Français
Deutsch
Lietuvių
Italiano
Украинский
English
User manual
PDF file, 9.9 MB
April 10, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 9.9 MB
April 10, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 3.3 MB
July 13, 2010
Additional Educational Content
PDF file, 751.9 kB
July 22, 2009
User manual
PDF file, 4.4 MB
August 7, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 450.2 kB
October 23, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 9.9 MB
April 10, 2014
Leaflet
Version: 11.11.1
PDF file, 428.7 kB
June 12, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 822.0 kB
April 2, 2012
EU Declaration of Conformity
PDF file, 285.3 kB
May 27, 2016
User manual
PDF file, 4.4 MB
August 7, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 9.9 MB
April 10, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 3.3 MB
July 13, 2010
User manual
PDF file, 4.4 MB
August 7, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 9.9 MB
April 10, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 9.9 MB
April 10, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 4.4 MB
August 7, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 9.9 MB
April 10, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 1.6 MB
December 22, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 9.9 MB
April 10, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 9.9 MB
April 10, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 4.4 MB
August 7, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 3.3 MB
July 13, 2010
User manual
PDF file, 3.3 MB
May 15, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 1.5 MB
July 29, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 4.4 MB
August 7, 2013
User manual
PDF file, 9.9 MB
April 10, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 9.9 MB
April 10, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 9.9 MB
April 10, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 9.9 MB
April 10, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 9.9 MB
April 10, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 3.3 MB
July 13, 2010
User manual
PDF file, 9.9 MB
April 10, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 1.6 MB
December 22, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 1.6 MB
December 22, 2014
User manual
PDF file, 1.6 MB
December 22, 2014
Eco passport
PDF file, 1.6 MB
February 5, 2018
Show more
Show less
