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Discontinued

SmartClickoil-control cleansing brush pro

RQ585/51

3.3

| (4) Reviews

Longer lasting oil control

Philips oil control brush helps significantly reduce sebum creation on the face over time

See all benefits

contributes to a healthy and radiant skin

Longer lasting oil control

  • Click-on

  • Long lasting

  • Contour following

Oil-control cleansing brush head

Oil-control cleansing brush head

The rotating brush, that you use in combination with own daily cleansing products, gives longer lasting oil-control effect which contributes a healthy and radiant skin

SmartClick: simply click on to your Philips shaver

SmartClick: simply click on to your Philips shaver

Simply click the brush onto you own Philips compatible shaver* and turn it into the ultimate cleansing device.

Silky soft bristles cleanse as gentle as your hands

Silky soft bristles cleanse as gentle as your hands

The silky soft bristles, made of 32000 fibers and each of them is only 50 microns in diameter, are as gentle as your hands, while reaching all uneven and difficult spots.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

4

Reviews

2

06/02/2018

日本

日本

Verified buyer

フィリップス SmartClick ブラシ台座＋洗顔ブラシ 1セット RQ585/51 着脱可能 オイルコントロールについて

手頃な価格で、シェーバーのアタッチメントとしての使い勝手がとてもよく、 重宝しております。 また水洗い後の乾燥のし易さ、 肌に触れた時の羽根や筆を当てたような柔らかい触れごごちがとてもよく、 肌質が潤いを帯びてきました。 手洗いよりも、手軽に朝の時間短縮に重宝する点、ブラシによる肌ケア後のシェービングが滑らかになる点などに購入してよかったと切に思います。

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SmartClick RQ585/51 ブラシ台座＋洗顔ブラシ　1セット

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SmartClick RQ585/51 ブラシ台座＋洗顔ブラシ　1セット

07/02/2021

日本

日本

Verified buyer

まあまあです。

髭剃りの記録になってしまう？のが残念です。使い勝手は良いです。毎晩お風呂で使っています。顔を洗うのがくせになります。

This review was made for SmartClick RQ585/51 ブラシ台座＋洗顔ブラシ　1セット

Date of Use 2021-01-06

This review was made for SmartClick RQ585/51 ブラシ台座＋洗顔ブラシ　1セット

Date of Use 2021-01-06

07/08/2015

US

US

Weak and Broke Quickly

The idea and design for ease of use as an attachment is good. The actual performance and product not so good. Brush doesn't really change speeds, isn't noticeable and isn't that strong. Would be better if bristles were tougher, less soft. Cheaply made it seems and mine broke within a month, the base split open and falls apart cause the screws didn't hold it together. Great attempt but a separate face washer brush is recommended instead.

This review was made for SmartClick RQ585/52 oil-control cleansing brush

This review was made for SmartClick RQ585/52 oil-control cleansing brush

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to manual cleansing in same condition, according to the results from the external test on 30 Asian male candidates and in 3 hours after cleansing

  2. Compatible with RQ330, RQ331, RQ350, RQ351, RQ360, RQ361, RQ370, RQ371