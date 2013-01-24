Home
SmartClick oil-control cleansing brush pro

RQ585/51
    SmartClick oil-control cleansing brush pro

    RQ585/51
    Longer lasting oil control

    Philips oil control brush helps significantly reduce sebum creation on the face over time

      Longer lasting oil control

      contributes to a healthy and radiant skin

      • Click-on
      • Long lasting
      • Contour following
      Oil-control cleansing brush head

      Oil-control cleansing brush head

      The rotating brush, that you use in combination with own daily cleansing products, gives longer lasting oil-control effect which contributes a healthy and radiant skin

      SmartClick: simply click on to your Philips shaver

      SmartClick: simply click on to your Philips shaver

      Simply click the brush onto you own Philips compatible shaver* and turn it into the ultimate cleansing device.

      Silky soft bristles cleanse as gentle as your hands

      Silky soft bristles cleanse as gentle as your hands

      The silky soft bristles, made of 32000 fibers and each of them is only 50 microns in diameter, are as gentle as your hands, while reaching all uneven and difficult spots.

      Pivot Contour following maintains constant skin contact

      Constantly keeps the brush in close contact with your skin and reaches all uneven spots.

      Specification highlights

      • Cleaning

        Washable

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Finishing
        High gloss chrome ring

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Washable

      • SmartClick attachment

        Fits product type
        • Shaver series 9000 (S9xxx)
        • Shaver series 7000 (S7xxx)
        • SensoTouch 3D (RQ12xx)
        • SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx)
        • Arcitec (RQ10xx)

          • Compared to manual cleansing in same condition, according to the results from the external test on 30 Asian male candidates and in 3 hours after cleansing
          • Compatible with RQ330, RQ331, RQ350, RQ351, RQ360, RQ361, RQ370, RQ371

